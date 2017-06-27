Sophomore football player arrested on sexual assault charge

A sophomore was arrested by the Abilene Police Department Monday on a charge of second-degree felony sexual assault.

Deng Majok, a sophomore criminal justice major from Amarillo, played defensive back for the football team. Last year he was named to the Fall 2016 Southland Conference Commissioner’s honor roll.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s office, the offense took place May 7. Majok is being held at the Taylor County jail on a $25,000 bond.

Lance Fleming, associate director of athletics for media relations, said in a statement Majok has been suspended from the football team. He said the incident took place off-campus and did not involve other students.

“We take these situations seriously and are dedicated to building athletic teams that positively reinforce our mission,” Fleming said.

A second-degree felony in Texas is punishable by 2-10 years in prison and not more than a fine of $10,000.