ACU ISA lets the Students Design the Next Ethnos Show Logo

The International Student Organization wrapped up a logo design contest for their 15th anniversary of Ethnos on Sunday.

Ethnos is a production that the International Student Association puts on every fall semester showcasing the talent that international students bring to ACU.

Cindy Lee, sophomore political science major from Guatemala and president of the ACU International Students Association, decided that she wanted to do something special for the 15th anniversary show called “Customs”. Lee created a graphic design contest for all ACU students to come up with a logo for the Ethnos Show. The winner was revealed on Wednesday Sep. 28

Veronica Whitt, coordinator of international student services, said the contest was a great promotional idea.

“I think it’s a great way to get the rest of the ACU community involved,” Whitt said. “Reaching out to other students and their departments is a step towards one of ISA’s goals, which is to bridge the gap between the international student community and the rest of the student body. For as long as Ethnos has been around, there are still many students within the ACU community who don’t even know what Ethnos is, so I think this is also a great way for them to promote the show.”

Whitt, who participated in the show for seven years, also said her favorite and the most important part is for students to perform their culture in front of the ACU student body and surrounding community every fall.

“Seeing it now from the eyes of an advisor, it’s clear that these students have no other motivation than the fact that they are proud of their heritage and they want to share that with the rest of the community,” Whitt said. “These students spend countless hours practicing several times a week and it’s not because they are getting paid to do it, or because it helps their GPA. It’s purely out of the joy they experience from being a part of bringing the world to ACU’s campus.”

Whitt said she is encouraging the officers to invite faculty and staff to join some of the acts, as well as inviting groups from Hardin Simmons University, McMurray, and the International Rescue Committee to be guest performers in the show.

“We also encourage our performers to not limit their acts to dances, but to also incorporate other forms of artistic cultural expression,” Whitt said.