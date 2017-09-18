How to become a Div. 1 school

It’s finally here.

We are closing in on the opening of the new Wildcat Stadium, and for the first time since 1958, the football team will be playing on campus.

A total of $44 million went into building the stadium, which demonstrates ACU’s commitment to bringing the structure to campus.

While some might say that too much favoritism is being shown to athletics or that our football team is not good enough to warrant a stadium, we as a student body have to realize that this is what it takes to be a Div. 1 program.

To be a Div. 1 school, we have to start looking like one, and with a new stadium, locker room and equipment, we’re definitely staring to look like one.

You might complain that our team isn’t good or is boring to watch; however, we have to realize that at the Div. 2 level, the Wildcats were a powerhouse team that did well in the playoffs most years and showed that they were talented enough to advance to Div. 1.

If you’re disappointed with how the Wildcats have played in the transition, take FBS Conference USA schools Marshall and Old Dominion for example. These teams have been in Div. 1 longer than ACU, but have never been a powerhouse in Div. 1 despite having their own stadium and nice equipment.

The Wildcats are trying to make the big transition into the highest stage of college football and the sad truth is that it won’t go smoothly for the first few years.

Granted, our team is not the most talented team, and hasn’t performed well in these Div. 1 transition years, you have to consider who the team gets as recruits.

We are still trying to get our name out as a Div. 1 school and now that we are eligible for postseason play, we will look to recruit better and more talented recruits. This transition is not easy by any means. If you think that Lee De Leon and the rest of the athletic staff don’t want to win, then you’re wrong.

The athletic staff is doing everything in its power to make our program look great and capture attention from fans and recruits outside of Abilene. The stadium just edges our program closer to looking like a Div. 1 school. So for now, just sit back and enjoy the stadium opener against Houston Baptist on Saturday.