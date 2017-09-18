‘Cats settle in with victory over Huskies

The football team succeeded in protecting its house for the first time and defeated Houston Baptist 24-3 making for an ideal stadium opener.

The Wildcats also start conference at 1-0 after the win, while the Huskies start at 0-1.

“It was incredible,” said senior linebacker Sam Denmark. “We thought about this game for so long. The crowd was amazing, the guys on the sideline were going crazy. It didn’t matter if you were a four-year starter, everybody was excited to be on the field today.”

The game started out slow for both teams with no scoring coming in the first quarter. However, the Wildcats drove the field quickly at the beginning of the second quarter, and senior running back De’Andre Brown capped it off with a five-yard touchdown run scoring the first points in Wildcat stadium.

Brown said it was great to be the first player to score a touchdown in the new stadium.

“It’s really cool.” Brown said. “That’s been something I’ve been thinking about since I’ve seen the dirt pile out here. It was definitely a goal of mine and I achieved it.”

HBU junior kicker Alec Chadwick next scored the Huskies only points of the night with an impressive 54-yard field goal to make the score 7-3.

The Wildcats responded with 17 unanswered points, beginning with a 33-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Dallas Sealey to senior wide receiver Carl Whitley in the second quarter. A 23-yard field goal from senior kicker Nik Grau and a 17-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Luke Anthony to sophomore wide receiver Josh Fink capped the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Sealey finished the game with 195 yards and completed 28 of his 38 attempts. Fink also led his team in receiving yards with 57.

Senior linebacker Royce Moore led the Wildcats defensively with five tackles and a sack that was for a nine yard loss. Junior safety Brandon Richmond also had five tackles and came up with an interception.

The Wildcats will get to stay in the new stadium next Saturday as they face Stephen F. Austin for their second conference game.