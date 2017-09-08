Cross Country wins 3 of 4 in first meet

The early signs for ACU’s first year as a full-fledged D-1 school look promising for the cross country team as the men beat TCU and the women sweep TCU and Texas state.

The dynamic duo of twins Michaela and Allie Hackett lead the way for the women’s 4k as Michaela finished 3rd with a time of 13:21.5, following one Baylor and one unattached runner. Allie finished fourth, just half a second behind her sister. Finishing third for the Wildcats was another runner coming off a redshirt year, Carnley Graham, who finished with a time of 14:07.1. They beat Texas State 24-31 and defeated TCU 29-30 with a performance from Michaela that was good enough for a Southland Conference Player of the Week award.

Ryan Cleary lead the way for the men’s team, with a 6k time of 18:42.9. He was followed by John Baker(19:07.5), Connor Miller(19:14.7), Seth Crockett(19:35.7) and Drew Cummings(19:58.9). The men beat TCU 19-36 but fell to Texas State 16-46.

The Wildcat cross country team gets back to action next weekend on Saturday, September 16, as they host the Naimadu Classic at 8 a.m.