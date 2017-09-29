Heflin’s fourth book focuses on prayer

Dr. Houston Heflin released a new book called “Pray Like You Breathe” on Aug. 10.

Heflin, an associate professor of Bible, missions, and ministry, said he wrote his book about breath prayer because they have helped him personally.

Breath prayer is saying part of a short prayer while inhaling, and then the rest while exhaling. The prayers are short and repetitive that focuses attention on God.

“I taught my students about breath prayers and they began to tell me how meaningful and helpful the prayers were for them.” Heflin said. “That made me think that many Christians could benefit and learn from this.”

Heflin said there are three groups of people he wants to reach with his book. First, Christians who like to learn and are willing to exploring a new type of prayer. Second, as encouragement to Christians who have not spent a lot of time praying and third, to people who are not sure if prayer works or if there is even a God to pray to.

Dr. Rodney Ashlock, chair of the Department of Bible, Missions, and Ministry, said the book is on thisto-read list.

“His book is a reflection of his own spiritual life and would be a wonderful read for anyone interested in cultivating or enhancing their own prayer life,” Ashlock said.

The book is divided into 28 chapters to be used as a 28 day experience of prayer, and are short and easy to read. The book is great for small group chapels or for own personal prayer exercises.

“The process of writing this book was hard, but I enjoyed it because I care about it and I am passionate about it,” Heflin said. “My ultimate desire is for people who read this book to pray and to pray with all kinds of prayers. I hope that people will read this book and give prayer one more shot and talk to God again.”

Heflin has written three other books, “I Promise It’s True”, “Youth Pastor”, and “Teaching Eutychus”.

“Pray Like You Breathe” is available for purchase on Amazon for $11.07.