New networking program to debuts on campus

Networking for jobs and internships is now made easier with a new program called Handshake.

Handshake is a platform that helps students find work after graduating and during the summer. The program is replacing the program College Career Network that the ACU Career Center has been using.

“Handshake is more innovative, main stream and it is geared towards the younger generation,” said Hayden McHan, senior accounting major from Abilene and student worker at the Career Center.

Handshake was started in 2014 by Garrett Lord, Scott Ringwelski and Ben Christensen – three graduates from Michigan Tech. The graduates were from a small town where it was hard for them to network. They decided to make a system to make networking easier for college students.

The program is not only in favor of the students, but also employers. The jobs on Handshake vary in several different industries. With the employer market being globalized, it is increasing opportunities for students. Not only can students search for employers, but employers can also search students.

Over 400 schools are involved in the network already. Baylor, Texas Tech and University of Texas at Austin started in June and are already getting one employer an hour on average.

10 jobs are posted daily on the website. Everyone can get the program from students to alumni have access to Handshake.

There are more than 8 million students and alumni, more than 400 universities and more than 200,000 employers connected on Handshake. Its website states:

Talent is distributed evenly, opportunity is not. We’re leveling the playing field.” Companies ranging from Google to Nike is on this platform.

With ACU joining Handshake, many doors will open for students when it comes to jobs and internships. Students can access the program through the ACU Career Center by clicking on Handshake and logging in through their myACU.