Soccer takes 1-0 record to Louisiana

After clinching a golden-goal win over HBU in double overtime, ACU continues Southland Conference play, as it heads to Louisiana to face Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls State.

Throughout the four-year transition period the Wildcats have a 3-1 record against both teams, only losing a match to Southeastern Louisiana in 2015 and Nicholls in 2013.

Senior midfielder Chloe Fifer is excited to see what momentum and confidence emerges from last Friday’s win. The team showed lots of offensive determination with 34 shots compared to nine from Houston Baptist. In fact, through the first eight games of the season, the Wildcats are averaging 16.8 shots per game.

“We can progress moving forward,” Fifer said, “We are going to continue on having good chemistry as the season continues.”

Conference could be seen as somewhat of uncharted water for many of the young players on the team. ACU has 12 freshmen and seven sophomores on this year’s squad.

But Fifer believes each of the ‘youngsters’ add strength and depth to the team. She said they all bring in great composer and know how to handle situations in the game.

“Our youngsters have some great composure, that definitely helps us on the field when we get into overtime games and late minute games because that is the thing that goes first is your body, so when you have a mind that can stay composed and calm like that, that really helps us out,” Fifer said.

Freshman Christina Arteaga and sophomore Shay Johnson are a few of those young players. Arteaga leads the team with 16 shots on goal and also has one goal and one assist to her name. Johnson is tied for the team-lead in goals with junior Dylan Owens at three. Owens and Johnson have each recorded an assist as well.

The Wildcats will start the weekend facing Southeastern Louisiana Friday at 7 p.m. and will finish playing against Nicholls Sunday at 1 p.m.