University grants tenure to nine professors

Nine professors received tenure at the start of the 2017-18 academic year.

Tenure is when a college or university cannot fire a professor without presenting evidence that they are incompetent or behave unprofessionally, or that an academic department needs to be closed or the school is in serious financial difficulty, according to the National Education Association.

The tenured professors include –

Dr. Cherisse Flanagan, psychology associate professor

Dr. Cliff Barbarick, bible, missions and ministry associate professor

Dr. Jennifer Huddleston, biology associate professor

Dr. Jill Scott, teacher education associate professor

Dr. Kilnam Cha, bible missions and ministry assistant professor

Rachel Slaymaker, social work associate professor

Dr. Rachel Team, psychology associate professor

Dr. Ryan Jessup, management sciences associate professor

Dr. Sarah Lee, chemistry and biochemistry associate professor

The university also added 23 new faculty members to the Abilene and Dallas campuses combined including 12 instructors, 8 assistant professors and 3 associate professors.