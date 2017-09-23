Wildcats drop second stadium game to SFA

The Wildcats lost their second game in the new football stadium 20-10 against Stephen F. Austin.

ACU Football drops to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in conference, while SFA improves to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in conference.

Junior quarterback Dallas Sealey threw for 179 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Senior wide receiver Troy Grant earned 81 receiving yards, while sophomore wide receiver Josh Fink added 41 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore safety Bolu Onifade and senior linebacker Sam Denmark lead the defense tonight with 13 tackles each. Onifade also earned a tackle for a loss and Denmark got half a tackle for a loss.