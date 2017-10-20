Ag Department honors alumni

The Department of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences will honor two outstanding alumni and several students who received scholarships during its annual Homecoming Barbecue and Awards Ceremony on Saturday.

The Outstanding Alumnus of the Year for the department being recognized is Keith Lancaster, and the Young Professional of the Year is Justin Singleton.

“The people selected for this award are doing outstanding work in their field,” said Charlotte Marion, the administrative coordinator for the department.

At the barbecue, students who received a scholarship from the department will be celebrated. There are a total of 12 scholarships and 43 recipients.

The Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Club will also participate in the Homecoming Parade with its own float on Saturday morning.

Cassandra Veneman, junior animal industry and business major from Modesto, California, was one of the students awarded with the T.W. Colby Memorial Endowed Scholarship for the current year.

“Receiving these scholarships through my time at ACU has helped me to be more driven academically,” Veneman said. “Being awarded scholarships for my work in the classroom helps me realize that doing my best is rewarding. I appreciate others who notice this hard work of students and then commend them for it.”

Veneman has attended the Homecoming BBQ lunch in the past and said it is a chance to hear from alumni and enjoy a meal with others in her department who have worked hard for their scholarships.

The barbecue will take place at noon on Saturday Oct. 21 at Hillcrest Church of Christ. Tickets are $10 for anyone who is not in the AES Club.