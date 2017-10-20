Another year in the NFL, another year of kneeling

The NFL season is still fairly fresh with six weeks in the books, however, something that isn’t fresh is the news of players kneeling before the national anthem.

Protests of the national anthem have only been getting worse with players on the same team rivaling each other by choosing if the want to lock arms and kneel or stand.

It started with current free agent quarterback Collin Kaepernick, and has exploded into multiple players of many teams choosing to kneel together.

The players have generally complained that we are not together as a nation, which I can certainly agree with. However, what frustrates me is that these NFL players feel as if the nation is not a great place to live, but they’re making more money in a year than most people will in their life.

I really feel that the players should be thankful for what they have instead of protesting against a nation that is paying them loads of money to see their game and have them produce successful results.

Protests that these players are making are truthful and I can understand why they think our nation is not equal.

I did a speech in class two weeks ago over police brutality and how it’s actually a major issue we deal with in the United States. I’m not saying police don’t do a great job and protect us well, but there are some police that have made terrible decisions and false accusations causing debates over police brutality.

This is just one example of how NFL players are right in their protests. There have also been shooting tragedies and riots of political issues that have divided our nation as well.

However, I think the kneeling of the NFL players in itself is causing more harm and division to our nation instead of fixing it.

Sure they’re right about our nation being divided, but kneeling during a time of honoring our country gaining its independence because of the men and women that died for it is a big no-no.

I feel as if these players should try to help the problem and not just kneel and protest it. Like I said, they make tons of money and they should use it to make generous donations or to build the nation back together.

Players should not be complaining about the harm they’re not receiving, but rather showing love and care to their surroundings as big entertainment role models of this country in order to actually make a progress.

All I’m saying is that NFL should feel blessed with their success and the money they’ve made and try to move this country in a positive direction, not be negative and protest something we already know about.