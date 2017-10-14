Ask Sawyer: Nutrition student shares pumpkin pancake recipe

Guest column by Sawyer Cobb, senior nutrition major from Midland
Hi guys, Sawyer here! I don’t know about y’all, but I am so excited for cooler weather and all
the things that come along with it (i.e. all the pumpkin-flavored foods!) Lately, I have been on a
pancake kick and I want to share my go-to pumpkin spice pancake recipe with you guys!
Pumpkin Spice Whole Wheat pancakes:
*1 serving, makes 2-3 pancakes*
Ingredients:
1/3 cup whole wheat flour
1 TBSP coconut oil
1 tsp sugar
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp pumpkin spice seasoning
1/4 cup milk
1 egg
pinch of salt
Instructions:
1. Mix it all up
2. Spray a skillet and turn your stove top to medium heat
3. Begin scooping out 1/3 cup of batter onto the skillet at a time
4. Add chocolate chips to the batter if you want and once you’re done, top with some
butter/peanut butter/whatever you like
5. Enjoy!
Adding pumpkin to your pancakes not only makes them taste delicious, but you get an added
serving of vegetables and a great source of Vitamin A! This recipe includes a protein, carb, and
fat source so it makes for a great, balanced breakfast choice!
Have a great weekend, make these pancakes, and check out, “TheWholesomeblog.com” or my
Instagram page @sawyerfaith for more recipes!
