Ask Sawyer: Nutrition student shares pumpkin pancake recipe

Guest column by Sawyer Cobb, senior nutrition major from Midland

Hi guys, Sawyer here! I don’t know about y’all, but I am so excited for cooler weather and all

the things that come along with it (i.e. all the pumpkin-flavored foods!) Lately, I have been on a

pancake kick and I want to share my go-to pumpkin spice pancake recipe with you guys!

Pumpkin Spice Whole Wheat pancakes:

*1 serving, makes 2-3 pancakes*

Ingredients:

1/3 cup whole wheat flour

1 TBSP coconut oil

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp pumpkin spice seasoning

1/4 cup milk

1 egg

pinch of salt

Instructions:

1. Mix it all up

2. Spray a skillet and turn your stove top to medium heat

3. Begin scooping out 1/3 cup of batter onto the skillet at a time

4. Add chocolate chips to the batter if you want and once you’re done, top with some

butter/peanut butter/whatever you like

5. Enjoy!

Adding pumpkin to your pancakes not only makes them taste delicious, but you get an added

serving of vegetables and a great source of Vitamin A! This recipe includes a protein, carb, and

fat source so it makes for a great, balanced breakfast choice!

Have a great weekend, make these pancakes, and check out, “TheWholesomeblog.com” or my

Instagram page @sawyerfaith for more recipes!