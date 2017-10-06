Cabinet hosts first student cooking class

Signups for “Cooking with CAB” opened on Monday for a three-course meal cooking demonstration, with space for 30 students to participate.

The event will take place on Friday Oct. 6 at Cordell’s on Buffalo Gap Road. Participants will learn how to make fall salad, butternut squash curry and cranberry duff. The chef will be picking members out of the audience to help out with the demonstration.

Caddie Coupe, director of new student programs said, “I have been to a cake decorating class before but never a cooking class so I am really excited about this opportunity, not only for myself but for the students.”

The Cabinet is a group of ACU student leaders that host a variety of events each year. The events are typically free, meant to create and maintain traditions that bring the entire ACU community closer together. Coupe said The Cabinet strives to ensure that there is never a dull moment on campus. Past events include concerts, movie showings, coffeehouse events, game nights, art shows and dances.

“This event has never happened before, but I am excited to learn how to cook a dish and then hopefully eat it afterword,” said Danny Burke the executive president of the Students’ Association.

Students can register online at https://www.facebook.com/ACUcabinet/ for a spot in the Cooking with CAB event.