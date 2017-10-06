CEO plans more events for fourth annual Startup Week

The Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Association and the Griggs Center for Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy are planning more than 100 events for the fourth annual Startup Week.

Startup Week begins Monday, Nov. 13 during Chapel with speaker Denise Hamilton, founder of watchherwork.com. The event will run until Nov. 17.

Meredith Orr, a junior management major from North Richland Hills, said she is passionate about entrepreneurship and that last fall she was the student director for startup week.

“We would love as many students as possible to be involved and as many departments to be involved as well,” Orr said.

Startup Week promotes entrepreneurial mindsets and teaches people how to use that mindset to benefit local communities. There will be a total of 120 events on campus and the Abilene community. Events include CEO chapel in COBA room 201, networking dinners throughout the week and a lunch in the Wildcat Stadium.

“Many ACU students have gotten jobs from who they interacted with at the networking dinner,” Orr said.

The Griggs Center also hosts the annual Springboard competition. Emory Wegwerth, a speech pathology graduate student from Hallsburg and Springboard student worker, said on Nov. 13 the Springboard Office is hosting its annual elevator pitch competition.

“The elevator pitch competition is where students pitch a product, app, or business idea in two minutes,” Wegwerth said. “You have the opportunity to win $1000.”

Wegwerth said that the competition is for all students, not just business students.

“Any questions about the elevator pitch competition can be emailed to springboard@acu.edu,” Wegwerth said. Information on the Griggs Center social media pages and the sign up form will be through acu.edu. Additional questions can be emailed to Meredith Orr at mbo14a@acu.edu.