Sing Song seeking class act directors

The Sing Song co-chairs are accepting applications for Sing Song class act directors until midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Class act directors are responsible for every aspect of their act’s Sing Song performance – including recruiting participants, creating lyrics, running rehearsals, facilitating the creation of props, costumes and directing on stage.

Kaitlynd Satterfield, 2018 Sing Song upstage co-chair, said participating as a class act student director could appeal to a future employer and helps improve leadership skills.

Two directors will be selected for the freshman class, each with their own separate act. One team director will be selected for each of the sophomore, junior and senior classes.

The interviews will be conducted on Oct. 30-31 by Satterfield, senior sociology major from Arlington, and Sam Mulder, upstage co-chair.

“In the interview process, show that you’re good with time management, ability to lead and preferably have some musical background history,” said Mulder, junior physics major from Magnolia.

During the fall, those chosen to be class act directors will attend weekly meetings on Monday nights. Each week, directors will select different elements of their act, including theme, songs and lyrics. During the spring, class acts will have about four weeks to practice, along with two rehearsals in Moody Coliseum to prepare for three days of performance, Feb. 15-17. In addition to group practices, they will need to attend weekly meetings during Chapel.

Last year’s Sing Song junior class act director Macy McAlister, said she enjoyed the job because those involved with her were supportive.

“I felt a lot of pressure to be successful because we had won as sophomores,” said McAlister, senior kinesiology major from Abilene. “But even though we don’t win, I wouldn’t have changed a thing about it since I had such awesome people working with me.”

The senior class won the Sing Song competition the last two out of three years. The winning act is awarded with the donation of funds to a charity of their choice.