Defensive battle favors McNeese

The Wildcats had a chance to get the ball back with a minute left in the game, however, a personal foul gave McNeese a first down and a 13-7 victory.

ACU drops to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in conference with the loss, while McNeese improves to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Southland play.

Junior quarterback Dallas Sealey finished with 114 pass yards and ran for a touchdown, while sophomore wide receiver DeShun Qualls caught for 56 of those yards.

Defensively for the Wildcats, graduate student Erik Huhn led the team in tackles with 9 and sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Chambers, as well as junior safety Brandon Richmond, had 8.