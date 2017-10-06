What better time to get a dog than in college? This year at ACU there are some notable new and old faces on the block. You might catch yourself liking their pictures on Instagram, petting them as they walk the Lunsford, or playing with them at the intramural fields. When interviewed, a few dog moms and dads shared something special about their pets, the dogs of ACU.

Kelsey Morlan: “Her name is Peanut and the funniest thing about her is that she likes to sleep like a human. She has her pillow on her side of the bed, but as soon as I get in bed with her she snuggles up under the covers. Sometimes I’ll wake up in the morning and she’s laying on her back, paws all the way in the air, cuddled up right next to me.”

Allen Martin: “Their names are Arwen and Galadriel, named after the elves from Lord of the Rings. Galadriel will completely ignore me when she’s mad at me, and Arwen doesn’t understand the concept of personal space.

Taen Johnson: “On Facebook we have a Ko Jo Kai garage sale page where Kojies can sell anything from old merch, to furniture, to text books. I got a notification form it saying a friend had posted on the page. I don’t quite recall the quick inclination I had to open it right away but when I did I saw she was offering up a pretty rugged looking Pomeranian for free. I have never commented on a post so quickly, “ME.” When I went to meet him I discovered all his life he’d been an outdoor ranch dog…a Pomeranian. He was pretty poorly groomed but sweet nonetheless. We quickly grew together and he adapted to my life with flying colors. Often times he gets compared to a loaf of bread because he is so thick. Lenny got so much hype form all my friends so I made him an Instagram because he’s perfect. @lennythepompom”

Hannah Spillman: “Her name is Lotti and she’s a 10-year-old She Tzu. I will come home and find her in the same position that she was in when I left, but as soon as I get ready for bed she wants to play. It’s really strange but also really cute and hard to ignore.”

Race Terry: “Cole and I planned on getting a Husky since we were 15 years old. We finally got Sarge Sophomore year of college and he’s the best. When we first got Sarge, the vet actually told us he was part wolf, but we thought it was an added bonus. Since he was six weeks old, Sarge has been the most hilarious, cuddly, and talkative husky we could have imagined. So, of course I made him an Instagram account, @LifeofSarge, because everyone wanted to keep up with him. The most precious thing about Sarge is how excited he gets to see literally anyone. He immediately has a huge smile, tucks his ears back, and starts to howl. Come say hi to Sarge during intramural football, I promise you won’t regret it!”