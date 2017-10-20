Galaxy hosts 4th annual KGR Benefit Dinner

The men of Galaxy will host the fourth annual Kirk Goodwin Run benefit dinner to raise money for a family in need at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 at at the Grace Museum.

Kirk Goodwin was pledging Galaxy in 1984 when he was killed in a car accident while traveling home for the weekend. In Goodwin’s honor, Galaxy organized an annual 5K race. Every year since his death, Galaxy has provided financial assistance to families in similar situations.Galaxy will be inviting back their alumni to help raise operating cost of the race. All donations and proceeds will be going straight to the family in need of medical bills.

Tod Brown, a Galaxy alumnus and co-founder of Moriah Real Estate, will be the notable speaker this year.

Michael Humphrey, senior accounting and finance major from Fort Worth said, “Each of the men of Galaxy organizes a standard to remember our purpose to be the light of Christ in the world and to secure the operating costs of the KGR.”

According to ACU website:

Tickets are $40 a person, or to reserve a Silver Table for $400 or a Gold Table for $500.

You can RSVP by emailing Michael Humphrey at mjh13c@acu.edu.