Homecoming Queen Nominees

12 women were nominated to be part of the 2017 Homecoming Court. On Saturday during halftime, the Homecoming Queen will be announced.

Karen Baker, Tri Kappa Gamma, a sports management major from Austin, will be escorted by her father Wayne Baker. “I’m honored, and unbelievably excited, I am honestly elated over it. It is a huge honor that my friends and people at this school would think of me and nominate.”

Kristen Brehm, GATA, biochemistry major from Flower Mound, will be escorted by her father Wayne Brehm. “It is such an honor to be a nominee along with the other amazing women on the court. It is so fun and humbling to represent ACU and the wonderful Women of GATA.”

Allie Cawyer, GATA, communications and marketing major from Plano will be escorted by her father John Cawyer. “Being on homecoming court is such a humbling experience. To be on the court with these other girls that I have known most of college and am in club with is such a fun and encouraging experience. I have made amazing memories at ACU and am beyond grateful that I get to be a part of this tradition.”

Bridget Glass, Alpha Kai Omega, elementary education major from Benbrook, will be escorted by her father Brad Glass. “It just reminds me how incredibly blessed I am. God continually blesses my life with wonderful opportunities to give Him all the glory and this is just one of those opportunities. But it also means that I have to come back in ten years.”

Bailey Goodenough, GATA, social studies education major from Abilene, will be escorted by her father, Rob Goodenough. “It’s honestly an honor to be on the court. I love ACU Athletics and the new stadium, so being a part of the first homecoming court in the stadium just makes this even more of an honor and even more special.”

Jenna Lightfoot, Sigma Theta Chi, kinesiology major from College Station, will be escorted by her father Jay Lightfoot. “Honestly, I was really surprised that I was put on homecoming court. It was such an encouragement to me because people see something in me that sometimes I don’t even see in myself. I feel loved by it.

Madison Losher, Sigma Theta Chi, kinesiology major from Garland, will be escorted by her father Greg Losher. “It is an honor for me to be on homecoming court. To know that a specific amount of people put my name down when they saw nominations for homecoming queen. It makes me excited to represent my club more than anything; to be in front of everyone representing Sigma Theta Chi.”

Rachel Lowe, Alpha Kai Omega, biology major from Crowley, will be escorted by her father Jay Russell Lowe. “I feel very honored and excited to be a part of the 2017 court. Part of the blessing of this experience is sharing it with some of my greatest friends since freshman year and having my parents fly down from Washington to escort me. I couldn’t have asked for a better senior Homecoming than to walk proudly with some wonderful Christ-centered women and get to see my family.”

Jaquelyn Loya, Ko Jo Kai, social work major from Rockwall, will be escorted by her father Mark Loya. “It is especially meaningful to me to be chosen by my peers as part of this court. It’s such a sweet gift from the Lord to get to experience this reverent tradition and to share this memory with those who came before me.”

Allie Metzger, Ko Jo Kai, speech pathology major from Fredericksburg, will be escorted by her little brother, Daniel. “Honestly, I was really surprised and honored that people at this school looked up to me to want me to represent in such a way.”

Ashton Wilburn, Sigma Theta Chi, communication sciences and disorders major from Tulsa, OK, will be escorted by her father, Mitch Wilburn. “It is huge honor to be on homecoming court, I wasn’t expecting it at all. When we were in our meeting I was looking around and looking at the other women that were there and I was like, ‘What? Me? In this group of people?’ It is a huge honor and it is super humbling.”

Sunni Zamora, Ko Jo Kai, speech pathology major from Lubbock, will be escorted by her father Kent Zamora. “I think it is the highest honor and I’m incredibly humbled to be chosen as one of these twelve women. Homecoming is a long-standing and meaningful tradition at ACU and it’s both exciting and encouraging to be a part of it.”