Wildcat Stadium sees first Homecoming

The first Homecoming game to be played at Wildcat Stadium will have a sold-out crowd.

ACU Sports announced Tuesday afternoon that all tickets have been sold for the Saturday game against Southeastern Louisiana University at 2:00 p.m.

Alumni can first participate in the carnival in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center gyms and on the lawn outside of Moody Coliseum.

Following the carnival, a candlelight devotional will take place in Beauchamp Amphitheater. The candlelight devo replaced Jamfest for the first time last year.

“This year our Homecoming weekend includes a Candlelight Devo on Friday night after the carnival. This is our second Candlelight Devo at Homecoming as we had a huge turnout last year with many positive comments,” said Alumni Director, Craig Fisher. “This event gives our alumni and future students a chance to experience one of our greatest traditions. This special and unique time of worship during a busy Homecoming weekend exemplifies what a great university community we have.”

Friday evening also contains the 4th annual Galaxy social club KGR fundraising dinner. The dinner kicks off the yearly fundraising Galaxy social club does in honor of Kirk Goodwin. The dinner is served by galaxy’s most recent pledge class.

“It’s humbling to carry on a tradition that has benefited so many lives of families in need,” said sophomore accounting major, Kyle Lott, who recently pledged the club.

Saturday begins bright and early, with clubs hosting breakfasts for club alumni. These breakfasts serve as a chance for alumni to get to know the newest members of each respective club.

After breakfasts, the Homecoming parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a theme “The Cats are Back in Town.” Parade participation isn’t limited to social clubs and any student organization can apply to participate.

Alumni will also be able to participate in the Wildcat Country tailgate on campus, for the first time ever.

All of these events lead up to the first Homecoming game at Wildcat Stadium against Southeastern Louisiana at 2:00 p.m.