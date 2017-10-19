Mabee Hall hosts Homecoming dance

Mabee Hall will host a homecoming dance for all students on Saturday evening, following the homecoming football game.

The dance is a result of the theme Mabee hall has adopted. The hall draws its thematic inspiration from The Jungle Book, with credit for the theme going to Khamisie Green, the resident director of Mabee Hall.

“The main idea is that the strength of the pack is the wolf and the strength of the wolf is the pack,” said Green.

Green had shirts made for all the residents with the motto of “The Strength of the Wolf is the Pack” and said the residents have bought in to the theme. This year is the first year Mabee Hall is themed.

In addition, Mabee Hall has created a hall council made up of representatives who were interviewed during the first week of school. The hall council is unique to Mabee and a first for all residence halls in the university’s history.

“I wanted a hall council, which is made up of residents in Mabee to create events alongside the RCLs to do community service specifically for Mabee as well as to prepare freshmen to be professionals,” said Green. “They are taught professionalism, how to send an email, how to create proposals, how to create evaluations to quantify what they are doing.”

The Mabee hall council, known amongst residents as “the pack,” is the primary organizer behind this weekend’s Mabee Homecoming dance. The dance will feature a red carpet and a barista. The hall council prepared a proposal and finance sheets for the proposed dance weeks ago, said Green.

Green said he is excited to see what the hall council and “the pack” do in the coming year.

“It’s interesting to see freshman men really buy into this concept of belonging and this concept of unity and community through being apart of the wolf pack,” he said.