Meek Blood Drive encourages students to donate

The Alpha Chi National College Honor Society students are teaming up with Meek Blood Drive to accept blood donations from students and faculty from noon to 7 p.m on Oct. 19.

The upcoming blood drive is affiliated with Hendricks Medical Center who will provide certified nurses and phlebotomists to draw blood from the donors.

“Alpha Chi usually tries to do a community service project every fall semester and we’ve done a blood drive in the past and it was successful,” said Julia Taylor, president of the Texas Psi chapter of Alpha Chi. “So we decided that we would go ahead and do that again for our project this semester.”

Taylor, senior biochemistry major from Abilene, said the blood donated at the event will be given to those in need of blood transfusions or are at risk of blood loss.

Jeffrey Wooliscroft, a senior biology major from Abilene and vice president of Alpha Chi, said the organization is student-run.

“We didn’t have professors reach out to any individuals. We didn’t have professors organizing the details, booking places that are needed to be booked, and all the specifics of it,” said Wooliscroft. “It was students and officers reaching out at each step of the process to organize this with the individuals who run the blood drive.”

Wooliscroft said the previous blood drive was successful and that there were so many participants that they could not receive everyone.

The screening and check-in area will be in the Honors College Classroom and the donations will take place in the Meek Blood Drive van, which will be parked by the library.

Free cookies will be available and after each student gives their blood they will receive a free t-shirt and hat.