Nonprofit helping ISIS victims visits campus

With the same passion that launched him on his journey in 1997, David Eubank shared stories of his experiences as the founder and leader of the Free Burma Rangers at an ACU Missions event Monday.

The Free Burma Rangers is a multi-ethnic humanitarian service movement working to bring help, hope and love to people in the conflict zones of Burma, Iraq and Sudan. In 2015, FBR also started relief missions to help Kurds under attack by ISIS in Iraq.

“The purpose of the Free Burma Rangers is to be ambassadors for Jesus and for us in conflict areas, where people have been attacked and people have been displaced, have been shot, are fleeing and sick and hungry,” Eubank said. “To go in and give help, that’s mostly medical, but also any other kind of material help that we can carry in. And to give love and to remind people that God hasn’t forgotten them.”

Eubank, his wife Karen and three children, Sahale, Suuzanne and Peter work with 70 ethnic relief teams in conflict areas. The family started the Global Day of Prayer for Burma and the Good Life Club family outreach program, which Karen and Peter help facilitate.

While Eubank is generally right in the middle of the action, his family is often times just several hundred yards behind him, caring for oppressed families and children. Karen said raising a family has been enhanced by their experiences in Burma and with the Free Burma Rangers.

“It was a decision: how are we going to do this with our family?” Karen said. “But because we had already built so many relationships with these young leaders, which were now are brothers and sisters in Christ, it was natural to go to their families, it was natural to go to their villages.”

Eubank had previously known Larry Henderson from time spent in Thailand, and it was Henderson who invited him to speak at ACU. Eubank said when he gets to tell people about what he’s doing, people are often moved and he is thankful for their support.

“Mostly it’s encouraging, people say good job and we’ll pray for you and it’s encouraging,” Eubank said. “I feel grateful that people want to listen, because people I care about like the Iraqis or the people in Burma will say, ‘Go back to America and tell the people we love you and please love us’. And then most on my heart is look to Jesus, he is the solution to any problem people have.”

Jaxon Goodspeed, senior youth and family ministry, finance and accounting double major from Farmer’s Branch said hearing Eubank tell his story was impactful.

“I was in awe, hearing testimonies of God’s power like David’s is always inspiring,” Goodspeed said. “It’s awesome to hear about the way God is moving through people in war torn countries, spreading his word.”