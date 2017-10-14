Onstead Science Center continues renovations

The Onstead Science Center revisions will complete the Vision in Action project around the time of Sing Song 2018.

The $45 million project consisted of three phases including “phase zero” the remodel of Bennett Gymnasium as the Engineering Department, “phase one” as the remodel of the Onstead atrium, “phase two” as the construction of the Halbert-Walling Research Center and “phase three” as the remodel of the interior of the Onstead Science Center.

Working to finish the entire project, phase three is underway. The renovation includes a remodel of all floors, although most changes will occur on the ground level. Three departments including agriculture and environmental sciences, engineering and physics, and mathematics, will locate their offices radiating off the main lobby area, according to Greg Straughn, dean of the college of arts and sciences. The lower level will also have departmental student lounges, a conference room, and a kitchen.

Throughout the 2017–18 academic year, all of the offices and classrooms previously in Onstead have been temporarily relocated to different areas around campus, including the Witt House, McKinzie, and the Sherrod Building.

Straughn said the renovations are part of the overall plan to enhance the sciences at ACU, bringing all of the science classes into proximity and providing additional and improved research and laboratory areas. These changes will align the sciences with the world-class research performed at the university.

“I am excited to see the final stage of this project fully underway,” said Straughn. “This is one of the most significant academic building projects the campus has ever seen.”