Seekers of the Word prepares for new season

Seekers of the Word performed its show titled “GPS” Sunday night in Cullen Auditorium.

Seekers of the Word is a drama ministry that performs humorous and dramatic skits with Christian values for students and local youth ministries across Abilene and elsewhere. Seekers include students from different majors who want to share the message of God through drama. Auditions take place each fall.

“God, People and Self” was the original name for the show, said Sarah Dillinger, junior secondary social studies major from Pittsburgh. During one of Seekers meetings, someone noticed the acronym was GPS and they decided to use that for promotion.

“All of our skits are written by Seekers and are based upon a Bible verse,” she said. Members “meet up and look through the current skits we have, pick several and then order them in a way that the audience’s emotions and energy flows from one skit into the next.”

Seekers doesn’t perform just on campus; they reach out to youth groups from different churches in and around Abilene to plan performances at their locations as well.

Lindsay Stivers, a psychology and youth ministry senior from Coppell, serves as the Seekers public relations officer and reaches out to youth groups in the area.

“Essentially my job is to find and plan performances for us,” she said. “I’m in communication with a lot of churches in and out of the Abilene area. A lot of times we will look for new opportunities for performances. So basically, my job is to reach out to churches and find new performances and getting that all planned out for us.”

Dillinger said being in Seekers is “amazing.”

“I have been in this group since my freshman year at ACU and the members have become a family to me,” she said. “I am proud of our performances and in the hard work each member puts into practice. I love that this group is God-centered and dedicated to showing God’s messages through the medium of acting.”