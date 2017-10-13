Show light in a dark world

Our nation has gone through tough times in the past years and we added another depressing event Monday night with the shooting and killing of a Texas Tech police officer. Not to mention, we’re only a couple weeks removed from the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people.

We could go on and on about the shootings or events that have divided our country in recent years, but I think it’s time we start thinking about how we can keep these tragedies from happening, and I don’t mean in the gun control way.

Placing restrictions on guns or getting rid of them is not going to solve problems, because criminals are criminals and they will find a way to get their hands on one whether it’s against the law or not.

I think that as citizens of this still wonderful and prosperous country, we need to reach the people on a more deeper and spiritual level, a way that can have a positive impact on their life and not just another restriction added to their laws.

In many of the most recent cases, the desire of a person that starts a shooting begins with a feeling betrayal or emptiness. That person feels like they have nothing left to give or doesn’t receive much attention from their peers.

This can build up to angriness or the feeling of wanting to turn on the people surrounding them because they won’t show that person affection.

Finally, hatred gathers up to the point of where they want to hurt their surroundings and show them how they feel.

A shooting is the representation of a person wanting to take others down with them and prove a point before usually capping off the tragedy with suicide, due to their perceived lack of worth.

The sad thing about this entire process, is that it can be fixed with a simple helping hand to these people.

Simply smiling and asking someone how they’re doing could give that person a needed boost to their confidence or self-worth. The rise in shootings is not a gun issue, it’s a heart issue and one we can all fix together.

There have been numerous stories where people have stopped themselves from going any deeper in their feeling of separation, because one person was there to make them feel loved before it was too late.

Ending these tragedies doesn’t start with praying for an area after the event happened, but rather showing kindness and compassion to those around us before it happens.

Sure it’s up to a person of whether or not they want to cause a tragedy in the end, but we don’t do our part in society when we leave an individual out and make them feel unwanted.

We cause division in our country and high chances of fatalities when we simply don’t show support to our peers in the beginning.

All I’m really trying to say is that in a world of darkness, we need to show light to those around us in order to come together as a nation.