Sing Song Hosts and Hostesses Announced

Three men and three women were named Tuesday as 2018 Sing Song hosts and hostesses.

The hosts and hostesses, chosen after a long audition process, are:

Barrett Lewis , senior management major from Abilene

Christian Winter , junior acting and theatre ministry major from Escondido, California

Reuben Byrd , senior physics major from Abilene

Keely Smith , junior music major from Fort Worth

Kendall Stubblefield , senior vocal performance major from Pearland

Kristen Gillis, junior vocal performance major from Round Rock

Nick Tatum, assistant director of student productions, said the finalists made the cut because they can sing both high and low notes and are good as soloists and in a group.

“I am excited about this year’s hosts and hostesses,” Tatum said. “They are all very smart musicians.”

The hosts and hostesses have been prepping since last month by going through auditions and multiple rounds of callbacks.

Byrd said he looks forward to seeing what the group can do when they sing together.

“It’s going to be really cool singing with this group,” Byrd said. “I’m really excited for our songs together.”

Stubblefield also said she is excited for the opportunity in general.

“I hadn’t seen or heard of Sing Song before attending ACU,” Stubblefield said, “and since then I knew that one day I would want to be a Sing Song hostess and lucky for me it has come to be.”

The hosts and hostesses will have their first meeting in a week and a half to begin preparation.

The theme of Sing Song is “For the Love of Sing Song” and will take place Feb. 16-17 in Moody Coliseum.

“I think Tom is going to pull out all the stops,” Tatum said. “I think it will be a great last show for him because he is great at what he does and is going to put everything out there this year. It will be something to remember.”

For more information on this year’s Sing Song, www.acu.edu/singsong or email singsong@acu.edu.