Southwest Airlines to host reception on campus

Representatives from Southwest Airlines will be coming to campus to speak to classes and host a reception at 4 p.m. on Oct. 11. at the Hunter Welcome Center.

Some of the features of the reception will be a trail mix snack bar, SWA giveaways and an opportunity to hear about all the different internships SWA offers. Toward the end of the reception, they will also host a Q&A panel. This panel is open to all majors and it is recommended for anyone interested in attending to reserve a spot on Handshake. By doing this, one can submit questions prior to the event.

There will also be four alumni associated with SWA present: Chris Monroe (’89), senior vice president of finance; Laurie Barnett (’90), managing director of communication and outreach; Katie Coldwell (’00), director of communication; Jeff Campbell, former ACU professor and brother of Kevin Campbell, vice president of enrollment operations, and the manager of corporate finance.

Coldwell was in the business department as a marketing and international business student. When she graduated in May of 2000 she started with Southwest Airlines in July of the same year. Her first job was in revenue and pricing. She was in charge of forecasting the availability of flights and managed the pricing.After three years in management, she decided she wanted a change and now is the director of communication.

“No day is ever the same,” Coldwell said when asked about a typical day at work. “Every day is always different and exciting.”

Coldwell has enjoyed working for SWA because of the values that the company holds. The company encourages employees to bring their whole self to work and to be who you really are. They challenge each employee to have a warrior spirit and fun-loving attitude.

Internships for the summer will be posted on the Southwest Airline website on Oct. 23 and will run until Nov. 17.