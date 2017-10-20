To some, pledging is a family tradition

Pledging traditions can look familiar to some students who had family members pledge the club before them.

Macy Goodenough, sophomore English major from Abilene, is pledging GATA this semester. Her sister, Bailey Goodenough, senior social studies elementary school major from Abilene, is a member of GATA and acted as the public relations director during her junior year. Their cousin, Shannon Roewe, senior marketing major from New Braunfels, also pledged GATA and was the social director during her junior year.

“My sister and my cousin have fallen in love with the women of GATA and what this club stands for,” said Macy. “I am excited to be a part of a family and be involved in something bigger than myself.”

Mitchell Bradford, sophomore theatre major from College Station, is pledging Gamma Sigma Phi.

Bradford has three GSP alumni family members including his uncle Jason Fikes, and his brothers Zachary Bradford and Jonathan Bradford, who was their intramural director for part of his active time in club.

As the younger brother, Mitchell said he saw how much GSP changed his brothers into being men of God.

“GSP establishes itself as a club that is most Christlike; which pushes all of its members to strive serving for God,” Bradford said.

Whatley Jones, sophomore speech pathology major from Willis, is pledging Ko Jo Kai. Her mother Kristie Jones and aunt Denise Conder are alumni members of Ko Jo Kai. Conder was the pledge mom for the NuNus, KJK pledges, when she was in club.

“Ko Jo Kai is an amazing club founded on strong Godly principles. Getting to be a part of such a legacy – in addition to my mom’s legacy – is an honor, and I am so proud to represent this club,” Whatley said.

Jace Pimentel, senior finance major from Abilene, is a third-generation member Galaxy. His younger brother Jax, sophomore engineering major from Abilene, is currently pledging to be a Moonie. Jace said he wanted his brother to share the college experience rushing Galaxy just like their father and grandfather did.

“I’m excited to be part of Galaxy because of the rich history they have on ACU’s campus, and because I will get to experience the same traditions and brotherhood that my dad and brother have,” Jax said.