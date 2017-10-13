Theatre prepares for the homecoming musical

As the Homecoming Musical inches closer, the Department of Theatre is pulling out all the stops to prepare for Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic Broadway musical that tells the story of the Jellicle Cats.

Rehearsal started back in August and the cast and crew have been working on the show almost every day since. The cast moved into their final space, the Abilene Civic Center last Monday.

The set, shipped in from California, is an adult-sized playground that is comprised of giant bike wheels, tennis rackets and trash.

“Everything on set is climbable,” said Courtney Rhodes, senior theatre major and Cats stage manager. “It’s one of the biggest things we’ve done in a long time,” Rhodes said.

With professional grade lighting and sound, Rhodes said, “This show is technically astounding and extremely physically and mentally demanding for the actors.”

Preparation for this year’s musical is different because the director, Jeremy Varner (‘10) came in from New York to work on it. “Cats is a different show than what most are used to,” Varner said. “It’s a show that can kinda take your burden away for a little bit and just entertain you.”

Jill Jackson, junior theatre major from Austin, has loved being a part of the production and invites everyone to come see what they have been working so hard on. “It’s been really fun to get to revert back to childhood and play pretend with my friends.”

The showtimes for Cats will be Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Abilene Civic Center.

Tickets can be purchased at acu.edu/theatre.