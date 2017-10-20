Wildcats prowling for a win this weekend

After tough losses this past weekend, ACU looks to claim a slot in the Southland Conference tournament with two wins.

With a 3-0 loss to McNeese State and a late 3-2 coming to top-ranked Lamar, head coach Casey Wilson said the last three games are extremely important.

“Every game going forward counts they know as far as, mathematically, another win could get us in,” Wilson said. “Again it would be nice to continue to get some momentum going forward from Friday through next Friday.”

Wilson said to get this done the team will have to pay attention to all phases of the game against two tough opponents this weekend in Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State.

“Making sure to handle small details of the game and not giving up dangerous opportunities for the team is very vital,” Wilson said.

With three games left in the regular season, the Wildcats are not exactly sure of what they need to do to qualify for postseason play. But winning outcomes after two tough losses this weekend should all but solidify a spot for the team.

Senior Peyton Bucklew said this weekend has the potential to give the team momentum moving forward.

“This weekend we play two really good teams in our conference, Sam Houston and SFA,” Bucklew said. “It is so beneficial we come out these games and execute these games and win.”

ACU has a record of 3-0-1 against Sam Houston State and a 0-4 record with Stephen F. Austin, throughout the four year D1 transition period.

This is the Wildcats’ final home stand of the season, as they finish at Incarnate Word next Friday.