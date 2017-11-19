The Adam Dorrel Show #2 – 2017

Grant Boone and Coach Adam Dorrel recap last weeks game at Colorado State and preview the opening of Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium versus Houston Baptist. Hannah Null talks with team captain Kade Munden as they take a look at Wildcat Stadium.
Grant Boone and Coach Adam Dorrel recap last weeks game at Colorado State and preview the opening of Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium versus Houston Baptist. Hannah Null talks with team captain Kade Munden as they take a look at Wildcat Stadium.
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.