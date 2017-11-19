The Adam Dorrel Show #7 – 2017

Grant Boone and Coach Dorrel recap last week’s game against Nicholls st. an preview this week’s Homecoming game against Southeastern Louisiana. Hannah Null chats with alum Jim Reese about football and ACU’s unforgettable homecoming in 1977.
Grant Boone and Coach Dorrel recap last week’s game against Nicholls st. an preview this week’s Homecoming game against Southeastern Louisiana. Hannah Null chats with alum Jim Reese about football and ACU’s unforgettable homecoming in 1977.
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.