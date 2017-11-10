Ask Sawyer: How to eat healthy on a college budget

Happy weekend,

We are so close to Thanksgiving break – I can smell the rolls and pecan pie already. I hear all the time how expensive eating healthy is, and because of that, people are turned away from it. I will be the first to admit that eating healthy can be much more expensive than the alternative, however, it can also be done in a frugal way that won’t drain your bank account.

Over the past few years, I have learned a few tricks that really help save on groceries for the week. Now, I spend less on groceries than I ever have before and each of my meals only cost me around $3!

A few tips that I find extremely helpful:

Go to the store with a game plan. Know what you need, write it down, and stick to the list. I get in trouble if I go into the store and aimlessly stroll, just adding what looks good.

Choose recipes that have minimal ingredients and can be eaten for more than one meal. For example, I made vegetable soup the other day and ended up making six or so servings of it and the entire recipe only cost me $12. That is $2 a meal!

Realize that in order to eat healthy foods, you don’t have to buy tons of name brand bars and powders. The foods with the most vitamins and minerals are fruits and vegetables, which are so much cheaper than any packaged “health” food.

Buy in bulk! I buy my flours, nuts, and oats in a large amount and it last me for months. Sam’s Club is a great place to buy large quantities here in Abilene, I also recommend thrive.com for buying bulk items.

I hope this was helpful and offered encouraging tips that you can try when you go to the grocery store next! For more information about how I grocery shop on a budget, follow my Instagram @thewholesomeblogger & check out my blog at thewholesomeblog.com! Eat something good this weekend and relax, the semester is almost over!