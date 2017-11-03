CEO chapter wins global award for third year

ACU’s Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization program won Best Global Chapter at the CEO National Conference on Thursday.

The Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization Chapter celebrated its third win in three years in a row, dominating larger schools like Texas A&M and the University of Texas. ACU competed against 250 other schools from around the world.

The judges look at a mixture of what CEO does on campus. Then, the organization submits a written proposal and a video that outlines everything that the chapter has done over the year.

The CEO National Conference then selects the top three schools to compete in Tampa, Florida where they present live in front of a panel of judges. The three schools were, ACU, A&M, and Bryant University.

Taylor Spencer, a senior marketing and management major from Joplin, Missouri and Jack Oduro, an accounting major from Garland were the two speakers chosen to represent ACU’s CEO chapter in Florida.

Spencer said “We bring the ACU difference to the competition.”

“I felt relieved when I found out we won” Spencer said. “There is a lot of pressure when you are going after the third win in a row.”

“I was very excited when I heard ACU won” Meredith Orr, a junior management major from North Richland Hills said. “It was good to be recognized for the work we are doing and to not only compete to win but to compete to make our program better.”

There are no dues required for students to join CEO. To become a member students just have to attend three CEO events.

CEO offers chapel credits on Wednesdays. Orr said “Going to CEO chapel is the first thing you can do if you want to get involved.”

For any questions about the events held by CEO or for students looking to get involved, email Meredith Orr at mbo14a@acu.edu or Taylor Spencer at tls15a@acu.edu.