Co-ed social club may be a non-starter

Two students on campus are looking to start a co-ed social club on campus an call it Alpha Kai Alpha.

The club is the brainchild of Ashlyn Lovell, senior agribusiness major from Clyde, and Tori Tucker, senior social studies teaching major, from Elk Grove, California. Lovell currently serves as the club’s president and Tucker serves as the vice-president.

Both say they noticed a lot of people who rushed but did not end up pledging. They attributed this to a lack of options for both men and women when it came to choosing a club and say they see a co-ed social club as something that might fill that need.

“We want a club for anyone to join so they don’t feel unincluded,” Lovell said.

Lovell said they hope to broach the idea with the Office of Student Life in the next week but noted that they have 10 members already and others have expressed interest.

“We want to get members and make sure there were people who wanted to do it before we did anything further,” Tucker said.

They draw their inspiration from the co-ed literary organizations that existed in the university’s past – the Hardings and the Zellners, which spun out from the original Argos and Argens social clubs in 1913.

Tom Craig, director of student activities and productions, said student lifee hadn’t had any recent contact with anyone looking to start a co-ed social club.

“We’ve had that question before, and the answer has always been, ‘If you want to do a co-ed thing, it would be a organization, not a social club,'” Craig said. “To change that paradigm would go through several different tiers.”

Alpha Kai Alpha is looking for a faculty advisor and sponsor and are open to chartering as a student organization if student life denies its request to be recognized as a social club.