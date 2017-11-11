Denmark breaks tackle record in wild Sam Houston matchup

The fourth ranked Bearkats were nearly stunned in the Wildcats final home game of the season, but came out on top 44-35.

After falling behind 24-0, the Wildcats outscored Sam Houston 35-7 to take the lead late in the fourth quarter at 35-31. However, the Bearkats scored the final 13 points of the game to take the victory.

Senior linebacker Sam Denmark became the ACU all-time leader in tackles as he made 11 in the game, giving him 389 for his career.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Luke Anthony made his second start of the season, and threw for 297 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He also set the ACU single game record for completions with 37, and attempts with 67.

With the loss the Wildcats fall to 2-8 overall and 2-6 in conference, while the Bearkats are 9-1 overall and 7-1 in Southland play.