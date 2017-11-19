Optimist
Ethnos celebrates 15th annual culture show

Ethnos is celebrating its 15th anniversary with their annual culture show themed, “Customs.” The show is produced by the International Students’ Association and showcases various forms of artistic expression from all over the world.

