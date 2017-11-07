Obituary: Trussell used motocross experience in engineering classes

Known for a love of extreme sports, Zach Trussell spent his time winning local motocross competitions when he wasn’t studying electrical engineering on campus or playing guitar and drums. Trussell, a senior engineering major from Anson, died in his residence on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the age of 24.

Darby Hewitt, assistant professor of engineering and physics, said he and other professors were shocked at the news and will miss Trussell’s easygoing presence in their classes.

“I never really experienced him being upset,” Hewitt said. “Zach was just sort of, a really happy person. We’re all going to miss having him around and seeing him in Bennett.”

Trussell took several of Hewitt’s classes because he had an interest in electrical engineering, Hewitt’s specialty. They also bonded over music, Hewitt said. He sent Trussell a recording of himself playing guitar, and Trussell recorded himself playing drums for the song.

“He had a lot of experience – probably a lot to do with his motorbike hobby – in getting his hands dirty and messing around with engines and stuff,” Hewitt said.

Trussell also pursued his love of electronics off campus at Best Buy, where he worked on installing car stereos, Hewitt said.

Funeral services took place Tuesday in Hawley. Trussell is survived by his parents, Darrell and Cindy Trussell; one sister, Meagen Trussell; a nephew, Jax Emerson; grandparents, Verlon Trussell and Jane and Andy Sandoval; three aunts, Juanita Burleson, Sherry Robertson, and Lesha Cole; two uncles, Michael Sandoval and Shane Trussell; and numerous cousins, according to an obituary in the Abilene Reporter News.