SA considers constitutional amendment to change election process

(Photo by Maggie Farias) SA Candidates answer questions from students about how they will make ACU a better place and about the impact they hope to have on campus.

The Students’ Association Congress will vote today on a resolution to change the SA Constitution to allow candidates for executive president and vice president to run together. If the resolution is passed by congress, the proposed changes will go to a student body vote.

The resolution, written by junior class president Rachel Jones, would change the bylaws which govern how SA operates during elections. The current bylaws list several qualifications for candidates to run for the office of executive president and vice president, positions currently occupied by Danny Burke and Julia Kennedy. Jones’ resolution would allow future candidates to run together, so two students could run as a team for the offices.

According to the bill, allowing candidates to run on the same ticket would allow better communication between the two top positions in SA. The bill claims, “…one ticket voting would give the student body confidence about who exactly they are voting for, and create accountability for two people to uphold instead of one.”

Candidates would still be allowed to run individually if they choose. Student Congress will vote on the resolution at a meeting Wednesday evening. The SA Constitution can be read here.