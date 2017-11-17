Stadium food app wins Elevator Pitch competition

Two engineering students won the Springboard Elevator Pitch contest Monday for a food mobile app.

Startup Week is for students who have an entrepreneurial mindset and who want to use that mindset to benefit the community.

There are a total of 120 events on campus and throughout the Abilene community.

Startup Week hosted the Springboard Elevator Pitch competition Monday night. Sponsored by the Griggs Center for Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy, the competition allows students to present a product, mobile app or business idea in two minutes before a panel of entrepreneurs.

The winners of this year’s contest were Tad Kile, a senior engineering major from Richardson, and Jacob Caughfield, a senior engineering major from Rye, Colorado.

The team pitched an idea for a smartphone app called “sEats” which would allow fans to order food from their stadium seats and have it delivered to them.

“A skill that the competition teaches is how to deliver your ideas and communicate why what you want to create is a good idea” Caughfield said. “It’s about how and what makes an idea a good entrepreneurial idea.”

Kile and Caughfield took home a cash prize of $1,000 for winning the competition.

“The actual pitch was my favorite part” Kile said. “It was a performance of sorts, performing in front of all those people and working under all the pressure. It was a rush.”

Students who are interested in joining the competition for next year should talk to the Griggs Center in COBA for more information.

Startup Week events included CEO chapel in COBA room 201, networking dinners throughout the week, and a lunch in the new Wildcat Stadium.