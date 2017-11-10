TEDxACU chooses student leadership team

TEDxACU announced the students chosen for the 2018 steering committee.

The 10 members are,

Leah Adamski, a sophomore business major.

Madeline Dayton, a junior global studies and business management major.

Jacqueline Demuynck, a senior communication major.

Amanda Ford, a senior education major.

Leah Jarvis, a freshman youth and family ministry major.

Brittney Johnson, a senior communication major.

Heitor Lima, a freshman biochemistry major.

Shannon Que, a junior social work major.

Jansen Sharp, a freshman communication major.

Alli Wulfert, a freshman theatre and youth and family ministry major.

The steering committee works to assist TedX run smoothly and efficiently. Event responsibilities are broken up into specific parts such as productions team, host and hostess or marketing team.

Madeline Dayton was one of the student-speakers at last year’s event.

“I wanted to become more involved and give back since I was a student speaker last year,” Dayton said.

To be a part of the committee, applications were found on the TedxACU website, and applicants were selected to meet for a face to face interview.

“I was really excited when I found out I got to be a part of the committee,” Dayton said. “I’ve always loved Ted talks, and getting involved was my vision so I’m really glad I got to be able to.”

Amanda Ford was a hostess last year at the Ted talk.

“I really enjoy the opportunity of learning about new things and becoming more culturally aware,” Ford said. Whether you are interested in a certain speaker or topic, I hope listeners will grow in their passions. I hope listeners can experience something new.”

During the event, speakers from both around the world and locally come to discuss specific topics. The event is available for students and the public.

This year the topic is “In six words.”

The TedxACU event is scheduled on March 23. Tickets will be sold in the campus center starting next semester. For more information on the TedxACU talk or how you can get involved, visit www.tedxacu.org.