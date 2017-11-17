Theatre preps for 24-hour musical

The theatre student organization, Alpha Psi Omega, finished auditions for the 24 Hour Musical.

The 24 Hour Musical is an annual event which allows theatre and non-theatre majors to put on a production in only 24 hours.

The name of the musical will not be released until the day before the performance in order to maintain the spontaneity of the production.

“The musical process is crazy but ambitious,” said Mariel Ardila, senior musical theatre and design tech major from Austin.

Mariel as well as APO president Andrew Gilliland will be co-directing this year’s musical. Because last year’s performance was oversold, tickets will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis this year. The team is also working on reserving Cullen Auditorium for future productions, said Gilliland, junior theatre major from Middletown, Connecticut.

The directors said they hope to have the musical fully funded by the Students’ Association in the future. These goals were planned out by recent graduate Laura Harris, who was the previous 24 Hour Musical director.

“What I enjoy most about this musical is seeing the production go from a zero to the end result on stage. I cannot wait to see the evolution of the show and see the overall performance,” said Marissa Trujillo, sophomore theatre major from Forney and production stage manager.

The proceeds of the musical will go to Living Water International and another non-profit organization that supports the Hurricane Harvey relief.

“It is fun to use our craft to not only serve Living Water, but to welcome students back to the stage for this musical,” said Gilliland.

The musical will be announced on January 20, 2018 at 7 p.m. and then performed on January 21 at 7 p.m. in Folks Theatre.

Although the musical will be free, donations will be accepted.