Wildcat Software Searches for New CEO

A student-run company under Wildcat Ventures searches for new CEO as current CEO stepped down.

Wildcat Software is a student-run contract software development company under Wildcat Ventures.

Wildcat Software started in 2014 by Dr. Brad Crisp, director of the School of Information Technology and Computing and associate dean of Graduate Business.

Nik Grau, graduate ACU Dallas student from Grapevine and current CEO of Wildcat Software, is stepping down, making the CEO position available.

“We have not chosen a new CEO yet. We are still currently accepting applications on our website or resumes can be emailed directly to me,” said Grau.

Grau became apart of Wildcat Software in 2016 as a project manager.

“Wildcat Software was so unique and I wanted to be apart of something that would let me gain experience on how to manage technical people and also work with clients. I was elected CEO after the previous CEO graduated,” said Grau.

Along with the CEO position needing to be filled, Wildcat Software will be doing interviews for both software development and project manager positions next semester said Grau.

“Working with Wildcat Software is the most engaging, challenging part of my job, and I love it. I enjoy watching students’ skills grow as they are on the team, and watching them become professionals is thrilling,” said Brandon DeLano, resident software developer of SITC and advisor for Wildcat Software.

DeLano also said Wildcat Software is a unique project and the only project like this in the country.

“What makes Wildcat Software unique is that it belongs to everyone,” said Grau.

To know more information, visit the Wildcat Software website.