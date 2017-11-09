Wildcat tennis makes another strong run

The Wildcat men and women’s teams shined in their most recent and final tournament of the fall in Arizona, taking both doubles titles and a singles championship.

Sarah and Henry Adams each left Grand Canyon University Sunday with a men’s and women’s GCU Invitational doubles titles, along with their partners senior Whitney Williams and sophomore Jonathan Sheehy.

Sheehy and Adams reached the finals after defeating the Arizona Christian tandem of Enzo Douilliac and Jesse Miritello, 7-6 in the quarterfinals, and the GCU combo of Valentin Lang and Gregoire Balenci, 7-5, in the semifinals. The duo eventually defeated another team from the tournament host, Grand Canyon, 7-5 to take the title.

As a team, ACU picked up 14 doubles wins going 14-7 in Phoenix.

The road for Williams and Sarah Adams included a 6-2 first-round win over Southern Utah, followed by a 6-1 steal vs. Tarleton State, and 6-4 semifinal win vs. Grand Canyon. They then defeated fellow teammates Nino Memishishi and Lucile Pothier 6-1.

Pothier was the Wildcats’ lone singles champion, she bounced back from loss in the doubles title match. She won the Purple Draw over GCU’s Celina Buhr, 7-6 and 6-3 after defeating competition from Grand Canyon and Southern Utah along the way. Pothier caps off an impressive fall, where she also competed well at the ITA Oracle Masters in Malibu, California.

Sarah Adams came close to winning her second title of the weekend, but finished in second of the Black Draw. Junior Jordan Henry also fell in the finals to Neetika Sud of Tarleton State, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in the White Draw.

For the men, no singles competitor finished higher than third. But Sheehy, senior Hunter Holman and junior Cole Lawson all came in third in their individual brackets.

Sheehy beat Arizona Christian’s Enzo Douilliac for third place in the Purple Draw, 6-2, 6-2. It was the second time in the tournament Sheehy defeated Douilliac, after he and Adams battled him and his partner during the semifinals of doubles.

The GCU Invitational was the Wildcats final tournament of the fall. The teams will kick back up next spring, but those schedules have not yet been released.