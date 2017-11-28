Women’s basketball hits road for the Razorbacks

After a week-long break from playing, the women’s basketball team will be back in action again as they hit the road to face Arkansas in Fayetteville Wednesday evening.

Junior guard Sara Williamson said the team is ready for the occasion.

“We’ve been preparing for Arkansas and going over their scout since Sunday, so we’re ready and excited to hit the floor,” Williamson said. “It was a long bus ride, but traveling is just a part of sports, we’ve been doing it for years, so we know what needs to be done to have our bodies ready to go by game time.”

The women took a 65-44 loss in its last matchup against Southern Methodist University, which was also the team that ended the Wildcats season in the second round of the WNIT last season.

Freshman guard Kayla Galindo had a breakout game scoring 14 points, while sophomore point guard Breanna Wright scored nine.

So far, sophomore guard Dominique Golightly leads the team in scoring this season with 12.5 points per game, and senior forward Sierra Allen leads in rebounding averaging 6.8 per game.

The Wildcats boast a 3-1 record going into its game against the Razorbacks.

For Arkansas, the team holds a 4-2 overall record, coming off of a 69-60 win over New Mexico State in the UTEP tournament.

Junior guard Malica Monk was the top scorer in the game with 22 points, and also stole the ball four times, while graduate student guard Devin Cosper scored 17 points, and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Monk currently leads her team in scoring averaging 19.5 points per game. Cosper trails close behind with 19.3 points per game, but leads the team in rebounding averaging 7.8 a game.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Coverage can be watched on the SEC network, or heard on 98.1 FM.