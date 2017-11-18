Women’s basketball knocks off first Div. 1 opponent of season

Head coach Julie Goodenough and the women’s basketball team played its first Div.1 opponent of the season, bringing the University of Idaho into Moody Coliseum Saturday afternoon, and won 82-72.

The Wildcats started off slow giving up over 20 points in both the first and second quarter to the Vandals, and were down 43-34 at halftime. However, the women flipped a switch, and only allowed 29 points to Idaho in the entire second half, while scoring 21 in third quarter, and 27 in the fourth.

Sophomore guard Dominique Golightly led the scoring for the Wildcats, posting 22 points, while senior center Taudenciah Oluoch played an impressive game, scoring 16 points, grabbing nine rebounds and three blocks.

With this win, the women now have their first 3-0 start since the 2013-2014 season, while the Vandals fall to 1-2.

Junior guard Sara Williamson said there has been no problem getting used to the departure of the big four from last year.

“Coach Goodenough tells us that we’re not rebuilding, we’re reloading, and I could not agree more with her,” Williamson said. “As the season goes on, I think everyone will be able to to see just how special this team is.”

Moving forward, Goodenough and her team will be looking to tie the 2013-2014 season with its best start at 4-0. There is no better team to do so against than Southern Methodist University, which the Wildcats lost to 59-52 in the second round of the WNIT last year.

The women will be traveling to Dallas to take on SMU for its first road game of the season. Tip-off is scheduled for Tuesday a 7 p.m.