Women’s basketball looks for 3-0 start after Shreiner victory

The women’s basketball team put on a dominant performance Monday evening against Schreiner University, winning 97-48.

The Wildcats are off to an impressive start at 2-0 after the victory, while this game gave Schreiner a loss in its first matchup of the season.

Junior guard Sara Williamson played an impressive game where she led the team in scoring with 23 points, passed for five assists and made five steals.

Freshman forward Alyssa Adams also put together a good game posting a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, along with three blocks.

The women will next be taking on the University of Idaho for its third game of the season and will be looking for its first 3-0 start since the 2013-2014 season.

“Obviously we want to win every game that we play,” Williamson said. “For us to start off the season 3-0, it’d be great.”

Idaho has started the season at 1-1, not including an 82-67 win in an exhibition match against Lewis-Clark State College. The Vandals beat Colorado State 83-69 in its first game of the season, and lost 99-56 to Ohio State, which is currently the ninth ranked team in the nation.

“Idaho is a very good Div. 1 team, and they’re our first Div. 1 opponent of the season,” Williamson said. “Even though we won our last two games, we know we have to play even better than we did in those games to win, but we’re ready for them and are excited for Saturday.”

Tipoff is set to begin Saturday at 2 p.m. in Moody Coliseum.