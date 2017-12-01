Ask Sawyer: Vegetable quiche recipe

This quiche has basically become a staple at our house and we are loving it. One of my roommates made this for our whole house last fall and ever since then I have made it multiple times. It has so many flavors and is perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner – or all of the above.

Ingredients:

2 sweet potatoes

8 eggs

2 zucchinis

1 cup of spinach

1 bell pepper

10 Brussel sprouts

Pumpkin seeds

Sunflower seeds

A dash of cinnamon

Salt

Instructions:

Thinly slice the sweet potatoes into small circles. Layer it on the bottom and sides of the pie pan. Then sprinkle cinnamon and a pinch of salt on the uncooked crust. Bake in the oven on 350 for 40 minutes. While the crust is cooking, slice up the veggies. (I used what is listed above but you can use any veggies, take some of mine out or add your own favs; I know veggies can be weird for breakfast sometimes) Add the veggies to a baking sheet, sprinkle salt and pepper on them and a bit of olive oil. Bake on 400 for 25 minutes. Once the quiche crust and veggies are done, add the veggies on top of the crust. Beat the eggs & add them on top of the veggies. Then bake at 350 for 45 minutes. Remove with 10 minutes left and add the nuts. Pop, it back in the oven for 10 more minutes.

Hope you enjoy this yummy quiche!

Only two more weeks until Christmas break! We can do this!